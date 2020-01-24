Indonesian Ulema Council denies viral report claiming it plans to declare Netflix 'haram'

The Indonesian Ulema Council (Majelis Ulama Indonesia or MUI) has denied a widely-shared news report that claimed the council is ready to declare a fatwa on Netflix.

In a Liputan6 report, MUI fatwa board chairman H. Hasanuddin claimed that he didn't issue a statement regarding a fatwa on Netflix on social media, and even asked why he would do such a thing because he doesn't know what is Netflix.

Earlier, Tempo had reported that MUI said it is ready to issue a fatwa on Netflix if it receives reports from members of the public about "negative content" on the platform.

In the Tempo report, Hasanuddin was quoted as saying that he was concerned that users are being exposed to indecent content on digital platforms like social media and streaming services, as it doesn't reflect Indonesia's religious values and legal norms.

It also said that Hasanuddin had called on relevant stakeholders to take measures to filter content aired by United States-based service providers, asking the government to play its part to protect the public from indecent content.

"If there are people objecting to Netflix's services and demanding fatwa, MUI will immediately review and make a decision in the edict plenary meeting. That will not take a long time," Hasanuddin was quoted in Tempo.

Previously, the council had issued fatwa on matters like deviant sexual behaviour, pornography, terrorism and violence. Hasanuddin's alleged statement to Tempo received negative feedback from users on social media.

Netflix is currently inaccessible to users on the Telkom Group network, a state-owned telecommunication company.

According to Jakarta Post, Netflix has been blocked by cellular and Internet service providers under the Telkom Group such as Telkomsel, IndiHome and Wifi.id since 2016 because it has yet to fully comply with local regulations on media content.