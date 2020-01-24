Indonesian Ulema Council denies viral report claiming it plans to declare Netflix 'haram'

Netflix has been blocked on Indonesia's Telkom Group network since 2016.
PHOTO: AFP
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

The Indonesian Ulema Council (Majelis Ulama Indonesia or MUI) has denied a widely-shared news report that claimed the council is ready to declare a fatwa on Netflix.

In a Liputan6 report, MUI fatwa board chairman H. Hasanuddin claimed that he didn't issue a statement regarding a fatwa on Netflix on social media, and even asked why he would do such a thing because he doesn't know what is Netflix.

Earlier, Tempo had reported that MUI said it is ready to issue a fatwa on Netflix if it receives reports from members of the public about "negative content" on the platform.

In the Tempo report, Hasanuddin was quoted as saying that he was concerned that users are being exposed to indecent content on digital platforms like social media and streaming services, as it doesn't reflect Indonesia's religious values and legal norms.

It also said that Hasanuddin had called on relevant stakeholders to take measures to filter content aired by United States-based service providers, asking the government to play its part to protect the public from indecent content.

"If there are people objecting to Netflix's services and demanding fatwa, MUI will immediately review and make a decision in the edict plenary meeting. That will not take a long time," Hasanuddin was quoted in Tempo.

Previously, the council had issued fatwa on matters like deviant sexual behaviour, pornography, terrorism and violence. Hasanuddin's alleged statement to Tempo received negative feedback from users on social media.

Netflix is currently inaccessible to users on the Telkom Group network, a state-owned telecommunication company.

According to Jakarta Post, Netflix has been blocked by cellular and Internet service providers under the Telkom Group such as Telkomsel, IndiHome and Wifi.id since 2016 because it has yet to fully comply with local regulations on media content.

More about
Digital INDONESIA Netflix Social media

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints
Wuhan virus: ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Man charged with attempted murder of daughter at Marsiling Lane bus stop
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES