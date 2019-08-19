Indonesia's digital economy boosted beyond belief; double in value by 2024

Indonesia's digital economy is expected to almost double in value from Rp 814 trillion last year to Rp 1.447 quadrillion (S$2 quadrillion) by 2024, a recent study says.

The joint study by the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef) and non-profit research foundation Laboratorium Data Persada has found that the digital economy generated added value to several sectors, including manufacturing, trade and transportation, and communication.

"The manufacturing sector has benefited the most," Indef research director Berly Martawardaya said on Wednesday, adding that the digital economy would create Rp 100 trillion value added in the manufacturing industry.

Berly said the government should ensure nationwide internet access in its efforts to spur growth in the digital economy, as well as work with business people to develop digital skills development, logistics and financial access, among other things.