Indonesia's listening in on private chat groups. WhatsApp with that?

A week before nine people were killed in a Jakarta riot that started as a protest over Indonesia's disputed election result, the social-media messaging service WhatsApp removed the accounts of 61,000 users in the country.

The action by the Facebook-owned company came after communications minister Rudiantara, in his own words, "spoke to the person in charge at WhatsApp". But while the minister appeared happy to publicise his request, he was less forthcoming when it came to explaining it, beyond saying the accounts were "breaking the rules". WhatsApp has been similarly tight-lipped.

More was to come. Following the announcement by the election commission on May 22 that the incumbent president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Maruf Amin had triumphed in the April vote over rivals Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia began limiting access to social media and private messaging applications.

The action came as supporters of the losing candidates took to the streets in protest, claiming widespread electoral fraud, in a demonstration that soon snowballed into deadly violence.

Over the following four days a partial internet shutdown meant users were unable to send multimedia content or place calls online. They could only send texts.

Whatever the motivation for the shutdown, it "didn't help to scale down the riot", according to the human rights non-profit organisation Kontras. If anything, the group said, it showed "the state's lack of responsibility".

Instead, privacy and legal experts have been alarmed by the speed and ease with which the government took its battle against misinformation online to private chat groups. They question the legality of such cyber patrolling and say it raises doubts over the government's procedures to protect the data and privacy of the country's 171 million internet users.

Meanwhile, the partial shutdown has done little to quell the controversy over the election - the dispute is still playing out in the constitutional court.

WHY WHATSAPP?

"Many people think spreading hoaxes on WhatsApp is safer than on social media, that's why we decided to carry out a cyber patrol on WhatsApp chat groups," Rickynaldo Chairul, head of the cybercrime unit of the Indonesian national police, told reporters last week.

"Tell me, what laws are we breaking here? There is no law about this. Besides, there is a massive [number] of hoaxes being spread on WhatsApp groups."