Instagram to ban filters associated with plastic surgery on app

Turns out some filters are not so plastic fantastic after all.

Instagram is taking the initiative to remove any augmented reality (AR) filters associated with plastic surgery from its app. Spark AR, the company that develops filters for Instagram made the recent announcement on Facebook as part of an update on Well-Being Policies.

"We want Spark AR effects to be a positive experience and are re-evaluating our existing policies as they relate to well-being," the company said in the Facebook posting.

The company added that it will remove all effects associated with plastic surgery from the Instagram Effect Gallery, postpone the approval of new effects that promotes plastic surgery until further notice and continue to remove policy-violating effects as they are identified.

It appears that plastic surgery filters were developed and added onto the app by users themselves. According to the BBC, Instagram introduced an app update in August that allowed users to create their own AR filters. The article pointed out Plastica as a popular filter that has effects depicting extreme plastic surgery.

Another filter, FixMe, will show how a user's face will look like after being marked by a cosmetic surgeon. Buzzfeed reported that there is a filter called Bad Botox which shows users what will they look like after one or more Botox injection procedures.

Some users on social media have criticised the plastic surgery filters, calling them "dangerous" and that they could potentially lead to users developing body dysmorphia, which has been described as a mental health condition where a person spends a significant amount of time worrying about imperfections in their appearance.

A number of users also shared that seeing themselves with the plastic surgery filter has made them consider getting actual cosmetic enhancement procedures in real life.

Instagram has been ramping up efforts to promote positive well-being on its platform. Last month, the company announced that it will block users aged under 18 from seeing posts promoting cosmetic surgery and weight loss products.

In February, the company also announced that it will no longer allow any graphic images depicting self-harm on the platform.