On Instagram, the cool kids - even toddlers - wear streetwear

Streetwear is the latest trend in childrenswear, with celebrities such as the Kardashian-Jenner clan dressing their offspring in styles that aren’t far removed from their own.

On Instagram, millennial parents are getting in on the trend, posting photos of their toddlers posing in distressed jeans, chains and baggy clothing.

For the children of Chamorro-Filipino-American couple Faith and Jason Nobles – Chamorros are indigenous people of the Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Pacific Ocean – streetwear is the style of choice. The family’s Instagram account, @thenobleskids, features seven-year-old Keanu and four-year-old Raina in ensembles that include custom sneakers from brands such as Nike and vintage pieces.

Their Instagram account, started early this year, has nearly 20,000 followers, with each post receiving thousands of likes.

Fashion – streetwear in particular – is important to the family. “We grew up in large families that didn’t have much,” Faith Nobles says. “We always had to work with what we had, from old T-shirts to ripped jeans, and it stuck with us.”

The kids, however, don’t have to make do with hand-me-downs, and their parents have a keen eye for brands that offer streetwear styles specifically for kids. “A few brands we love are ABC Kidswear, Let’s Kids, and Over the Top Kids,” she says. “It depends on what we’re looking for. We love simple fits.”

Keanu and Raina are growing to love fashion themselves, especially footwear . “Every time they open sneaker boxes, they jump for joy as if they’re opening new toys,” Nobles says. Keanu is even aware of their growing Instagram account, and scrolls through other accounts featuring fashionable kids and likes their outfits.

Raina and Keanu’s fashion isn’t just for show – they like streetwear because it’s comfortable and functional. Keanu, who enjoys skateboarding and playing basketball, is usually styled in hype , skater or tech outfits. Techwear has properties that allow for movement and provide water-resistance and comfort.

Raina, on the other hand, enjoys playing dress-up and is usually pictured sporting vintage street and ’90s hip-hop fashion. “She loves wearing baggy distressed clothing,” says Nobles of her four-year-old. “She loves all the accessories like necklaces, sunglasses and bucket hats.”

Despite the rise in popularity of streetwear for children, many people still don’t consider it appropriate for young children. Nobles says they have received some backlash, with commenters asking why they don’t see Keanu and Raina sporting “cartoon clothing” more often. Streetwear , often associated with darker hues and a tougher vibe, is still sometimes seen as too edgy for the pre-kindergarten crowd.

“What people don’t really understand is that our kids are wearing kids’ clothes, that’s why they fit!” insists Nobles. “We just know how to style these pieces.”

When it comes to styling streetwear for young kids, Nobles sees accessorising as the major element. “We can take a simple look, from sweatpants to an oversized tee, and throw on a few chain necklaces to give the look some character.”

Streetwear is also a way for the parents to help their children show their personalities. “It’s a way of showing character and personality in our children. Our kids love playing outside. They’re always tearing holes in clothes, so why not embrace distressed looks?” says Nobles.

The Nobles aren’t alone in their love of streetwear for their kids. In the past few years, the trend has grown among Asian communities not just in the United States, but globally.

An Instagram account that documents the style of﻿ two young Filipino-American girls, Ayva and Ayden﻿, @_adecastros, has also built a big following thanks to its clever pairing of streetwear outfits and inspirational quotes.

According to Nobles, Asian communities enjoy the boldness. “We love to dress to impress. We love the hype, the loudness of the pieces, the head turns on the street.”

Even at their young age, Keanu and Raina are learning fashion is a means of self-expression.

“We want our kids to know that they’re always free to express themselves.” says Nobles. “Just as the saying goes, ‘be loud, be bold, be you’.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.