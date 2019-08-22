Instagram introduces Data Abuse Bounty programme that rewards whistleblowers

Last year, in the aftermath of the infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook introduced the Data Abuse Bounty programme which encourages users to report apps that maliciously collect and abuse user data.

Now, the tech giant has expanded the programme to include Instagram.

Earlier this month, Business Insider revealed that startup company Hyp3r, a trusted Facebook and Instagram marketing partner, had been secretly collecting location and storing data from millions of users.

"Hyp3r's actions were not sanctioned and violate our policies. As a result, we've removed them from our platform. We've also made a product change that should help prevent other companies from scraping public location pages in this way," a spokesperson from Instagram was quoted as saying.