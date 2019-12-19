Instagram programme aims to groom young entrepreneurs in Thailand

PHOTO: Pexels
The Nation/Asia News Network

Instagram has launched a training programme to support young Thai entrepreneurs to start their businesses, pointing out that millennials are behind the success that generates Thailand's small and medium businesses' market value of Bt7 trillion.

Facebook Thailand's Head of Small and Medium Business, Chawadee Wongphyat, explained that Instagram has changed the way of discovering local businesses, online shopping and searching for new tourist destinations, as well as sharing moments with other people in the community.

"This platform helps businesses grow. There are 140 businesses that use Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp worldwide, while the number of users tends to increase every day," she said.

This platform also helps connect Thai people with their favourite things and inspire them to create a brand by using hashtags, promoting content via Instagram stories, as well as allowing other people to see behind the scenes images of relevant operation.

Many global content creators and brands are taking advantage of over 200 million Instagram accounts, by allowing them to see brand profiles they are interested at least once a day."

Aside from using IG Stories which have 500 million users per day, those users also like to share videos. Meanwhile, the success from the IGTV feature helps users to post horizontal videos with a longer duration in the platform," said Chawadee.

Chawadee said the company held its first training programme in Thailand, "Instagram Academy Thailand" for 250 young entrepreneurs. This programme was designed to provide knowledge and improve the potential of Thai youth and students with digital skills needed to develop their business. This programme is focused on young business groups under 35.

"This programme was developed from the success of using platform service which helps many people and businesses to show their unique potential to the community with over one billion people worldwide," she said. "More than 90 per cent of these people followed businesses that they were interested in, while this number of people also continually increased in Thailand."

She added that the people behind Instagram's success are over 20 million millennials in Thailand.

"They are not only consumers, but some of them dream to be small business owners," she said.

According to the research of the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion, Thai millennials start their business from the time they turn 19, or while studying in universities. These people have helped create around Bt7 trillion of SMBs market value, or 43 per cent of gross domestic product and gross national product.

