Instagram rolls out new features to aid food businesses amid pandemic

As the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, Instagram has rolled out new features that aim to support micro, small and medium enterprises (UMKM) impacted by the virus.

One of the features, named Food Orders, seeks to facilitate culinary businesses in attracting more customers.

According to a statement, the platform's business account users can use the Food Orders sticker available on Instagram Stories to better promote their menus and allow customers to simply click on the sticker to be directed to their food delivery app.

Food Orders currently only features GrabFood, however, the platform may expand to other food delivery apps in the near future.

“We want the entrepreneurs in the culinary sector to keep their spirits high in maintaining their businesses and connection to their customers. Hopefully this Food Orders sticker will make it easier for Indonesians to interact with and support their favorite culinary businesses on Instagram,” said Kaylie Smith, Instagram Asia Pacific's head of market operations, in the statement.

Additionally, Instagram is also collaborating with creative platform Kreavi to provide free virtual training to help entrepreneurs adjust their marketing strategy amid the pandemic.

Dubbed Akademi Instagram #dirumahaja, the virtual training will allow participants to learn from experts in different fields about how to maintain their businesses and communicate with their customers through visuals and copywriting. The training will be aired for the public on Kreavi’s Facebook account from May 8 to 10.

According to Facebook Indonesia country director Pieter Lydian, the program aims to reach more than 5,000 UMKM entrepreneurs across the archipelago.

Instagram has been one of the go-to platforms for those seeking to discover and purchase the latest popular dishes.

Amid this social-distancing norm, several Indonesian public figures have recently been endorsing local businesses' products for free on their Instagram accounts to help the struggling owners reach more customers.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.