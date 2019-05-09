Instagram teams up with Indonesian artists to launch Ramadan-themed GIFs

To welcome the fasting month, photo and video sharing application Instagram has launched Ramadan-themed GIFs (Graphics Interchange Formats) for Indonesian users.

According to a statement, the GIFs were created by five local artists, namely @_thepopop, @byputy, Dinda Puspitasari or @dindaps, @wastanahaikal and Irfan Nugroho or @bulletos.

Each GIF is said to illustrate a short message frequently shared by Indonesian Instagram users during Ramadan and Idul Fitri, such as “sahur”, “ngabuburit” and “Selamat Lebaran” (Happy Idul Fitri) greetings.

To add the GIFs to Instagram stories, users only need to type "Ramadan Instagram" on the feature’s search column.

In addition to the Ramadan-themed GIFs, the application has also introduced a new camera effect that can be used during the fasting month.

Dubbed Lantern, the filter is available for Instagram users worldwide and it adds an orange tint and illustrations of a crescent moon to the stories.

“Ramadan is a special moment that increases interaction among Instagram users in Indonesia,” said Putri Silalahi, the communications manager of Instagram Asia-Pacific.

“We wanted to make the interaction easier and more fun through a filter and GIFs,” she added.

According to data shared by Instagram, last year, the usage of Instagram stories increased by 28 percent during Ramadan, compared with previous months.

Meanwhile, the most-searched hashtags during last year’s fasting month were #bukber, #bajukoko, #gamissyari, #bajulebaran and, of course, #ramadan.