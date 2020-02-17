Instagram testing new feature that highlights latest posts

Instagram users might have an easier time viewing the newest posts from their friends with this new feature.
PHOTO: Reuters
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Instagram is experimenting with a new feature that would allow users to just see the latest posts to their feed, rather than scrolling endlessly.

Reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovered the new feature, tentatively called Latest Posts, which appears as a pop-up over the user's feed.

If users click See Posts, they will be brought to a separate screen containing only new content. If they don't want to, there's a Not Now button to skip it.

Currently Instagram displays all posts from accounts followed by the user, sorted according to its algorithms, rather than in any chronological order.

To compensate for the seemingly random sorting, users will be given an alert "all caught up" when they scroll through all posts over the last 48 hours.

TechCrunch confirmed with Instagram that Wong's findings were authentic, with some of these features to be launched over the next few months.

More about
Digital Instagram Social media Mobile apps

