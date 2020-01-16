Instagram tests DM feature for web version

Instagram is testing out direct messaging for its web version, with plans for a wide scale roll-out soon.

The Verge confirmed the new feature, reporting that desktop users will have access to the mobile app's DM functions like creating groups, initiating chats and liking chat messages.

Users will also be able to see the number of unread messages and get desktop notifications of DMs.

An Instagram spokesperson told the tech news site that it was prioritising this new feature so users could "stay in touch with the people you care about".

The Verge said this feature would be particularly useful for businesses, influencers, and anyone else who has to handle a lot of DMs, while also making the experience more seamless across devices.

Today's rollout is only a test, the company says, and more details on a potential wide-scale rollout will come in the future.