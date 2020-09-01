Internet access, social media shutdowns cost world over $10 billion in 2019

Iraqi students pose for selfies with a member of the security forces during anti-government protests in the central city of Diwaniyah on October 31. Iraq’s economy was hit hard by major internet and social media shutdowns imposed by the country’s government last year, according to a report by Top10VPN.com.
PHOTO: AFP
Iris Deng
South China Morning Post

The total economic cost of major internet access and social media shutdowns around the world topped US$8 billion (S$10.8 billion) last year, according to a new report, which predicted that these disruptions would continue amid ongoing political turmoil.

There were 122 such shutdowns, with a total duration of 18,225 hours, that occurred in 21 countries last year, according to data published on Tuesday by Top10VPN.com, a London-based website that reviews virtual private network services.

"Internet blackouts bring the entire digital economy to a standstill," Samuel Woodhams, digital rights lead at Top10VPN, said in an email.

"They also cause lasting damage by contributing to a loss of investor confidence and hurt the informal economy by disrupting the flow of money enabled by social media platforms and mobile money transactions."

The Middle East and North Africa region recorded the most costly disruptions, totalling US$3.1 billion last year, the report said. It cited as an example the internet blackouts initiated in Iraq and Iran to stifle widespread anti-government protests.

The findings of the Top10VPN report come as government-led internet shutdown activities continue unabated around the world. A number of countries have already formally legislated internet controls.

Russia, for instance, passed a "sovereign internet" law that took effect on November 1, letting the government block internet traffic from outside the country in an emergency and requiring service providers to filter and divert traffic.

That has been compared to China's so-called Great Firewall, which slows down cross-border internet traffic and blocks access to selected foreign websites, including Google and Facebook.

There were more internet shutdowns in 2019 than ever before, according to the Top10VPN report.

It also said the global economic cost increased 235 per cent from the US$2.4 billion total in the 12 months ended June 30, 2016, estimated by research group Brookings Institution.

The five countries whose economies were hit hardest by major internet and social media disruptions last year included Iraq, Sudan, India, Venezuela and Iran, the Top10VPN report said.

Social media platforms that were most affected by government-led shutdowns were WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Despite their negative impact on the global economy, human rights and democratic processes, online blackouts are expected to continue this year, with the cost to the global economy likely to rise.

"As the global digital economy continues to grow, the economic impact of internet shutdowns will only increase," Top10VPN.com's Woodhams said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Digital Internet Social media

TRENDING

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Singapore&#039;s former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
Singapore's former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
Huge Himalayan griffon vulture spotted at Peck Seah Street in rare sighting
Huge Himalayan griffon vulture spotted at Peck Seah Street in rare sighting
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
This kiasu Telegram bot hunts down food delivery promo codes and deals near you
This kiasu Telegram bot hunts down food delivery promo codes and deals near you
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Chinese New Year Expo fair, $1 Don Don Donki sushi &amp; other deals this week
Chinese New Year Expo fair, $1 Don Don Donki sushi & other deals this week
A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business

SERVICES