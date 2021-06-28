iOS 15 to offer stronger WPA3 security for hotspot connections

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will enable more secure hotspot connections.

When these software updates roll out later this year, iPhone and iPad users can enjoy the stronger WPA3 security for their hotspot connections.

While Apple devices can connect to wireless networks with WPA3 security, the mobile hotspot connections from the devices currently support WPA2 standard which has several shortcomings.

For example, a hacker can carry out a brute-force-attack to crack the password and decrypt any data data before or after the cracking. WPA3 technology is resistant to these attacks and protects data traffic even if a password is compromised.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.