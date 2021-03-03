iPhone 14 Pro could adopt punch-hole display, 5G iPhone SE to launch next year?

Following his report on the iPhone 13, analyst Ming-chi Kuo shares his predictions on the next generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 14 lineup.

The notch design, which was introduced on the iPhone X in 2017, is said to be replaced by "a punch-hole display design" which is similar to several Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 models.

The punch-hole design will house an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus capabilities. Depending on the product yields, Apple may adopt the punch-hole design across the iPhone 14 lineup or start with at least the Pro models.

As for the iPhone SE, Kuo claims the next model will sport the same 4.7-inch display and design as the iPhone 8. Apple is likely to equip the iPhone SE with a new processor and 5G connectivity. It is expected to be launched in the first half of 2022.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.