iPhone game you win with 'loving gestures' tops Apple awards

Considering that Apple has recently thrown its hat into the Hollywood showbiz ring with Apple TV+, it is fitting that the tech giant is now holding its own awards ceremony. At a "special event" in New York on Monday, Apple officially announced its best apps and games of the year, and the winners include a couple of games from Chinese developers.

The "iPhone Game of the Year" award went to Sky: Children of the Light, a social role-playing game with gorgeous, console-quality graphics that Apple called "groundbreaking" on its official awards page. The studio behind the game, Thatgamecompany, is based in Southern California, but co-founder and main designer Jenova Chen is a Shanghai native.

Chen, 38, says at the awards event he was trying to build a game that encourages positive interactions.

A veteran in the game industry - Thatgamecompany is perhaps best known for the hit 2012 PlayStation 4 game Journey - Chen says he was tired of the toxic online gaming culture in which gamers, hiding behind anonymous avatars, spew insults and sometimes racial or misogynist taunts.

Jenova Chen, co-founder and designer of Thatgamecompany, whose game Sky: Children of the Light was named iPhone Game of the Year by Apple. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"We noticed that most MMORPG [massive multiplayer online role-playing games] bring out the weaknesses of humanity - our greed; our desire to top others," Chen says.

"So with Sky, we made an effort to remove all of those elements. This is a game in which your mission is to help other players and they level up through your help."

To avoid the usual harassment and verbal abuse that's dominated online games; Chen and his team made Sky mostly dialogue-free; users communicate via "loving and kind gestures" such as hugging and holding hands. Only once you've built up a friendship with another player can you then communicate via words.

A screenshot of the game Xuan-Yuan Sword: Dragon Upon the Cloud, which was named by Apple as “Game Trend of the Year” PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Given the game's gorgeous visuals and social aspects that emphasise love and helping each other, it's no surprise the game has proven more popular with female gamers. According to Chen, 60 per cent of the game's players are women, and the game has developed a cult following in Japan.

Another big winner at Apple's awards was Xuan-Yuan Sword: Dragon Upon the Cloud, an iOS sequel to a long-running and popular Taiwanese PC role-playing game. Helping transition the game from PC and the Taiwan market to iOS and mainland Chinese market is Chinese mobile game giant NetEase.

The action role-playing game (RPG), which incorporates elements of Chinese mythology, was a winner in the category of "Game Trend of the Year".

A representative from NetEase says the transition from PC to iOS wasn't a simple port - even though iOS' developer kits make such ports relatively easy - because the Guangzhou-based game developer did not want to just redo the existing title. Instead, NetEase created a new storyline and redid all the graphics to make them more mobile-friendly.

Xuan-Yuan Sword: Dragon Upon The Cloud was acclaimed for its blockbuster 3D action. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The winner of the "iPhone App of the Year" was Spectre Camera, a photography app built by California-based Lux Optics that allows iPhone users to capture long-exposure shots without a tripod.

The trick is that the app does not really capture long-exposure shots in the traditional photography sense (by leaving the shutter open for several seconds to pull in light); instead the app is rapidly capturing up to 100 shots within a three-, five-, or nine-second span and then using the iPhone's industry-best AI brains to examine all the photos and stitch them together into one image.

This allows the image to resemble a long-exposure shot but with better highlights and even light trails from moving vehicles. The best trick, however, maybe the AI's ability to remove unwanted elements from a shot.

Spectre Camera, the long exposure photography app that won ‘iPhone App Of The Year’. PHOTO: Spectre Camera

Lux Optics co-founder Ben Sandofsky showed this by using it to remove human traffic from Kyoto's Fushimi Inari Taisha in Japan, which is always filled with tourists.

"The trick is that since our app has captured so many images, we can use the iPhone's AI brains to examine every pixel of those shots and replace the ones of unwanted elements with a replacement pixel that simulates what the original background would have looked like," says Sandofsky.

The honours for "Mac App of the Year" went to British developer Serif Labs' Affinity Publisher, an all-in-one professional desktop publishing software suite designed to take on Adobe's popular suite of publishing and editing software.

Ben Sandosfsky (left) and Sebastiaan de With, co-founders of Lux Optics, which built Spectre Camera. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Where Affinity Publisher stands out is by combining Affinity's previous photo editing and designer software into one space, so creatives can edit photos and then use those shots in a design without needing to switch to another platform, allowing for a more streamlined workflow.

Serif Labs' managing director Ashley Hewson says Affinity Publisher has been popular with small businesses, which are attracted to the software's one-time purchase fee (US$50) instead of Adobe's subscription model.

Of course, there's no way to vouch for the figures, as Apple does not release software download numbers. However, being named app of the year for Apple's computers by Apple itself is a big boost.

Moreover, the event brochure for the night - which came in an envelope meant to resemble the Oscars' envelope - was built by Apple staff using Affinity Publisher. That may be the biggest endorsement of all.

PHOTO: Affinity Publisher

Other winners on the night

iPad App of the Year: Flow by Moleskine (by Moleskine)

Apple TV App of the Year: The Explorers (by The Explorers Network)

iPad Game of the Year: Hyper Light Drifter (Abylight S.L.)

Mac Game of the Year: GRIS (Devolver / Nomada Studio)

Apple TV Game of the Year: Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (DotEmu)

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo)

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.