It's connected devices vs consoles at biggest e-games convention

Connected devices are challenging consoles at the world's largest online gaming fair, as hundreds of thousands of fans jostle to see top esports stars in action and give feedback that can decide whether a new release is a hit or a flop.

The Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany, opens to the general public on Aug 21 after a series of sneak-peek events to whet the appetite of a rising generation of enthusiasts who spend more time on gaming than they do watching TV.

Stars of competitive online gaming, known as esports, are now making the kind of money earned by professional football or tennis players, with US teenager Kyle Giersdorf scooping US$3 million (S$4.1 million) at last month's Fortnite World Cup.

Organisers say this year's event will focus on cloud-based gaming, amid a trend towards using a range of connected devices and away from consoles such as the Sony Playstation or Microsoft Xbox.