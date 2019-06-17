Jakarta university offers special entrance scheme for YouTubers with 10k subscribers

PHOTO: Pixabay
Gisela Swaragita
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

National Development University Veteran Jakarta (UPNVJ) took the internet by storm this week after announcing that YouTubers who have at least 10,000 subscribers may enroll at the university through a special admissions scheme.

Instagram account @infomasukptn, which is dedicated to sharing admissions information from Indonesian universities, shared a post on Wednesday about UPNVJ's jalur prestasi (achievement path) programme, which is both for YouTubers and students with sporting achievements in high school or were part of their school's student council for at least a year, as well as hafiz (someone who has memorised the Quran).

The post has gained more than 26,000 likes as of Friday evening.

UPNVJ rector Erna Hernawati confirmed that the university had added YouTubers to its jalur prestasi programme this year.

"We think YouTube is a great media to convey positive messages effectively to society," Erna told The Jakarta Post on Friday. "We want those accepted in the university to convey positive messages and influence society for the better."

However, Erna said that YouTubers who want to apply through the special admissions scheme would be screened by a committee to ensure their channels only publish positive content.

"We will not accept those uploading provocative content. We will also test the applicants' skills by requiring them to make a two-to three-minute video on campus. So, if you have 10,000 subscribers, you are not automatically admitted," she said.

A similar test will be given to hafiz and athletes applying for the scheme, she said.

Those who pass would then have to take a computer-based written test (UTBK) to measure their academic knowledge.

"So, admission is based on a combination of their skills and the UTBK," Erna said.

The special admission scheme, which is open for registration from July 12 to 21 at the UPNVJ's official website, only applies to five of the universities departments.

"[The scheme] does not apply to the medical and pharmaceutical department," she said.

More about

INDONESIA Universities - Overseas Youtube Digital
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Singaporean biker decapitated in freak accident in Johor Baru
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Customer allegedly poisons aquarium fish
Motorcyclist dies after accident involving Tower Transit bus in Jurong
Motorcyclist dies after accident involving Tower Transit bus in Jurong
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?
How much does it cost to live near the top primary schools in Singapore?
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
Indonesia shows frustration with Singapore over Indo-Pacific vision
Jay Chou, X Japan drummer Yoshiki slammed for socialising with Jackie Chan
Jay Chou, X Japan drummer Yoshiki slammed for socialising with Jackie Chan
&#039;I was a stay-at-home dad, and it was awful. It was also the best thing I ever did&#039;
'I was a stay-at-home dad, and it was awful. It was also the best thing I ever did'
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
Tips to make a small bedroom seem bigger
Tips to make a small bedroom seem bigger
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Karen Mok made me cry during her final concert in Singapore
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker

LIFESTYLE

5 makeup brands to buy in Taiwan: Mkup, My Beauty Diary &amp; more
5 makeup brands to buy in Taiwan: Mkup, My Beauty Diary & more
Wedding packages in Singapore: How exactly do you choose one?
Wedding packages in Singapore: How exactly do you choose one?
Places to hang with your dad on Father&#039;s Day
Places to hang with your dad on Father's Day
Being obsessed with dinosaurs and other things enhances kids&#039; intelligence
Being obsessed with dinosaurs and other things enhances kids' intelligence

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
Lawrence Wong of Yanxi Palace fame to hold first Singapore fan meeting
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns
Woman files police report against Telegram channel &#039;perverts&#039; who slid into her DM
Woman files police report against Telegram channel 'perverts' who slid into her DM

SERVICES