Jakarta's Facebook Cafe: Will free waffles be enough to make people care about their online privacy?

PHOTO: Instagram/mfaizal_af
Yuliasri Perdani
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Armed with cutesy emoji waffles, Facebook invites members of the public to run a simple online privacy checkup at its pop-up cafe in South Jakarta.

Facebook Cafe is located at Filosofi Kopi cafe in Melawai, Blok M - which has been embellished with loads of emoji decorations for the event. The cafe will open from Friday until Sunday.

Running under a similar concept with Facebook Cafes in the United Kingdom, the Jakarta branch gives out free waffles and drinks to anyone who does a privacy checkup.

Upon arrival, visitors must fill out a privacy test questionnaire. An officer then will give each of visitor a coupon for a plate of waffles and a cup of coffee or tea. Your answers in the test determine the type of coupon that you get.

"A pink coupon means you will get a waffle with love emoji, while a yellow coupon is for a waffle with a laughing face emoji," a cafe attendant explains.

PHOTO: The Jakarta Post

While enjoying the waffles, the visitors can have a chat with a Facebook officer about ways to improve their privacy on Facebook, and also Whatsapp messaging app and social media Instagram - both owned by Facebook.

Indonesia has the fourth-highest number of Facebook users in the world, according to the 2018 annual digital report released by We Are Social and Hootsuite. As of January 2018, they were around 130 million Indonesian accounts, representing 6 per cent of global users.

The social media giant has been pushing efforts in making user privacy a priority following the data-misuse scandal involving British political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica. Last year, it was revealed that the firm harvested the data of 87 million unwitting Facebook users and used it for political advertising. More than 1 million users were Indonesians.

"We understand that our users have lots of questions on how our platform works, and how we protect the information that they share. For the next three days, our friends from Facebook Indonesia are ready to answer their questions here," said Facebook policy campaign manager Noudhy Valdryno.

View this post on Instagram

Media Sosial (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) memang tak bisa lepas dari era teknologi saat ini. Namun dalam penggunaan media sosial, kita perlu juga menjaga privasi terhadap akun medsos yang kita miliki. Di Facebook Cafe ini, kita diajak untuk memahami tentang fitur dan kendali privasi di medsos sambil menikmati camilan yang tersedia. Selama 3 hari ini (13-15 September 2019) akan ada kampanye mengenai privasi pada medsos. Pengunjung akan diajak diskusi dan akan diberikan pertanyaan yang nantinya akan menerima hasil. Dan hasilnya ini berupa 3kartu. Dari test pemahaman privasi medsos akan ada 3 kartu. Yaitu kartu kuning dengan emoticon sedih, kartu biru dengan emoticon happy dan kartu pink untuk emoticon love. Kartu emoticon ini bisa kamu tukar dengan makanan dan minuman. Seperti kopi dan wafel secara gratis!. Duhh love deh. Udh dikasih edukasii gratiss.. dpt snack gratis jg. Loveee nihhh.. 😍😍 #KendalikanPrivasimu #facebook #facebookcafe #facebookindonesia #medsos #whatsaap #instagram #privasi #brandtalk.id #brand

A post shared by Brand Talk (@brandtalk.id) on

Noudhy was open to the possibility of opening another Facebook Cafe in another locations. "If the enthusiasm is high, we'll consider it," he said.

On the opening day, the small cafe welcomed a throng of journalists as its first customers. The staff seemed overwhelmed with the piling orders, resulting in some guests having to wait for the waffles.

Will Facebook Cafe succeed in raising online privacy awareness among Jakartans?

It can be a success only if most of the visitors don't mind waiting too long for the waffles - or not getting any waffles at all. Or perhaps, they come to the cafe just to get advice on how to hide their Facebook and Instagram stories from their annoying friends.

More about
Digital Facebook INDONESIA Cafes and Bakeries

TRENDING

Singapore Prison Service to rename newsletter after name triggers backlash
Singapore Prison Service to rename newsletter after name triggers backlash
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby&#039;s mistress is her mother
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby's mistress is her mother
6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids
6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids
21 loan sharks caught in major bust in Johor; many of their targets are those working in Singapore
21 loan sharks caught in Johor bust; many of their targets are those working in Singapore
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
S&#039;porean killed after crashing into road barrier in Kuala Lumpur
S'porean killed after crashing into road barrier in Kuala Lumpur
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms

LIFESTYLE

Ghosting is horrible. Here&#039;s how to let people down gently
Ghosting is horrible. Here's how to let people down gently
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off

Home Works

How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus

SERVICES