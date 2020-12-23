Japanese cemetery launches Bluetooth 'communal tombstones'

The cost of a funeral is usually a burden for most Japanese families. In light of this, a cemetery in Chiba has introduced high-tech tombstones to give people a practical funeral option.

According to SoraNews24, the Yachiyo Yukyu no Sato cemetery has launched a stone tombstone equipped with Bluetooth technology.

The tombstone features a small electronic screen, and the family members who go to pay their respects must bring a special talisman to activate the tombstone’s Bluetooth.

When mourners approach, the tombstone displays their loved one’s name, date of death, and more.

PHOTO: Syukatsu123.jp

After mourners leave, the screen automatically returns to its default setting.

PHOTO: Syukatsu123.jp

The cost of a communal tombstone is 290,000 yen (S$3,740), which is much cheaper than the average price of 7 million yen (about NT$1.9 million) for a regular tombstone.

PHOTO: Syukatsu123.jp

The increase in communal tombstones is in response to Japan’s ageing society. Some of the deceased have no family to take care of their affairs, or their relatives cannot afford the cost of a plot of land. Therefore, sharing a grave becomes a good option.

Shared graves, of course, also offer customisation service, so that mourners can choose what information to display on the screen and how to present it.