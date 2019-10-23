Japanese kiosk turns leftover foreign coins into e-cash

With the Rugby World Cup in full swing in Japan and the 2020 Olympics on the horizon, the country is setting its sights on being more internationally accessible and adaptable.

But the nation's reliance on physical cash is still a daily cultural quirk many travellers are struggling to adjust to. As a result, there's a lot of wasted currency floating around.

Enter Pocket Change, a money exchange kiosk that does more than just exchanging one currency for another. Instead, Japan's latest travel invention collects all your leftover foreign coins and trades the accumulated amount into vouchers and e-cash to use in your home currency.

Available vouchers and e-cash depend on the partnering "vendors" of each specific nation. You can convert the money you have into e-cash such as Reward Link credit (in Singapore), WeChat credit (China), YBCoin credit (Hong Kong) or public transport card top-ups in Japan. Alternatively, you can opt for a voucher equal to the accumulated amount you deposited in the machine. iTunes, Uber and even Domino's Pizza are some of the vendors offering vouchers through the service.

Say you had a 500 Japanese yen (S$6.30) coin, three euros (S$4.60), and 700 Korean won (S$0.80) floating around at the bottom of your bag. You could head to a Pocket Change kiosk and cash it all out as, for example, YBCoin currency for the current exchange rate, which at the moment would be about HK$67 (S$11.70). Alternatively, you could donate to one of the three charities available on the service.

"I've joked several times with our founders about running through an airport with pants laden with foreign coins leading to the inevitable 'if only there were a simple solution' moment," says Quinn Ryder, Pocket Change's director of overseas business development. "But in reality, we identified a gap whereby everyone was losing slightly, and with the right solution, everyone could win slightly."

Hayato Tanabe works at British pub The Tavern in the Japanese city of Yokohama. "So many of my customers have no idea what to do with all their yen coins," he says. "I think Japan is pretty behind with cashless payment options for international guests."

The combination of cash dependence and the number of coins Japan uses means that many shops and businesses have become unofficial cash exchange outposts for foreign guests.

"I always ask customers if they have coins, and regularly count them out and exchange them for notes to make life easier," says Tanabe. "We also set the price for drinks and food at round numbers to make it easier for them."

Pocket Change machines can be found in the places like this game centre in Shinjuku, Tokyo. PHOTO: Taito Corporation

In October this year, Japan's tax on many goods and services went up from 8 per cent to 10 per cent, meaning that there is even less need for the extra one and five yen coins at the local convenience store and 100 yen shop (100 yen is about US$1). But it does not mean that those visiting will be free from coins, and the Pocket Change crew are feeling positive about the future.

"We've nearly doubled our staff this year and have built a marketing group from the ground up so we can start letting people know we are out there," says Ryder. "We've been capable of doing this due to the enormous repeat business we've built. We've learned that travellers are likely to have routines, and we are just happy to be a part of those routines."

Hayato Tanabe works at British pub The Tavern in Yokohama. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

With tourism numbers expected to hit 40 million by 2020, and if the precedent set by Rugby World Cup fans is anything to go by, the "repeat business" Pocket Change has now is set to grow exponentially.

But surprisingly, says Quinn, some of Pocket Change's best-performing machines at the moment are not actually in airports. Also surprising is that they are often used by local people wanting somewhere to empty their unwanted accumulated foreign cash - proving that the market for the machines is not singular.

Pocket Change currently also has kiosks in major transport hotspots throughout Japan, including train stations and airports and high traffic inner-city locations, including game arcades and shopping centres.

Pocket Change is the ideal way to get rid of your unwanted foreign currency in Japan. PHOTO: Unsplash

With so many unstaffed machines dotted throughout the nation, Quinn says they have found plenty of surprises left behind in the kiosks.

"Beyond the unique, old, rare and vintage coins we receive by the truckload, check our Instagram [@pocketchangekiosk] for pictures - we have also had to deal with all manner of strange artefacts," he says. "Once, one of our older machines received an engagement ring. Ominous but interesting."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.