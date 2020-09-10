Japanese man launches stock photo Website filled with muscular men

TAIPEI — A Japanese man recently launched his own stock photo Website, filled with men doing everyday things, with one catch — the photos all feature muscular men with impeccable pecs, posing shirtless.

According to reports, the free-use stock photo site, Muscle Plus, first started with the founder, Akihito, posing shirtless pictures of himself doing various activities, such as eating watermelon at the beach or answering the phone at work.

He soon invited more men with similar features to pose alongside him.

The 9-page Website features its fair share of peculiar pictures, including two men seemingly fighting on rocks and a shirtless guy crouching at an office desk answering the phone.

You might also appreciate the man chopping a watermelon on the beach and the one kneeling “Thinker-style” after being rejected by a girl.

According to local Japanese media, Akihito is aware that many of the visual representations provided on his Website may never be used, but for those who have the need, they are unlikely to find them anywhere else.

For those looking for reference photos, Akihito is happy to provide them so that others can “add some muscle to your daily life,” per the website’s slogan.