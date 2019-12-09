Japan's industrial robots industry becomes latest victim of the trade war

Japan's industrial robots industry has become the latest victim of the trade war between the US and China, indicating just how interconnected the global hi-tech supply chain is.

A profits squeeze amid a slowing economy has seen Chinese manufacturers reduce their orders for Japanese robots, said Ma Shugen, a professor at the department of robotics at Ritsumeikan University in Japan, in an interview last month.

"The trade war has lifted tariffs for Chinese manufacturers … so companies are unwilling to make investments to build new product lines and import new machinery," said Ma.

China is the largest importer of Japanese-made industrial robots, sucking in over a 40 per cent share of exports of these goods in 2018, according to a 2018 report by Mizuho Research Institute. Total exports of industrial robots by Japan declined for a fifth consecutive quarter since the second quarter of 2018, according to a report published in September by Mizuho Research Institute, and the rate of decline is accelerating.