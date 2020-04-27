Japan's onsen provide virtual reality antidote to lockdown blues

With the government advising against anything but the most urgent of excursions outside the home and fears growing daily about the unchecked spread of the novel coronavirus, the owners of Japan's much-loved onsen and sento public baths are having to get inventive to meet the needs of their loyal clientele.

The answer for a number of establishments that suddenly find themselves without customers has been to provide them with a free virtual dip in a hot spring or public bath.

"There have been studies showing that 98 per cent of Japanese people go to an onsen at least once every year, so relaxing in a hot spring is a really important part of Japanese culture," said Kazushige Kanai, the owner of Arima Sanso Gosho Bessho onsen in the resort town of Arima, close to Kobe.

"Since the quarantine rules were brought in, very few people have been able to come to Arima, and we understand that and do not want them to come because of worries about the virus - but we did want to do something to help people."

Kanai's solution has been to create a virtual reality experience that recreates what it is like to relax in one of the country's many hot springs.

"Anyone in quarantine is certain to feel stress and we thought we could do something to ease that, while at the same time giving people who want to come here and experience that is very close to really being in our onsen," he said. "And finally, we just wanted to show that we really care about our guests."

So far, Kanai and three colleagues have recorded footage from five of the 31 inns with onsen in the town and uploaded the clips, each about 20 minutes long, to a YouTube channel.

Viewers with virtual reality headsets - more usually used for online games - can have an immersive experience in the comfort of their own home that includes the sound of running water, falling cherry blossom petals and the sound of the breeze in stands of bamboo.

"About 90 per cent of the inns in Arima are closed now, although we are still welcoming people who want to come," Kanai said.

Almost all the traditional onsen in Arima have had to close because of the pandemic.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

We are expecting three more inns to join the programme soon and eventually, all the onsen in Arima to take part. After that, we plan to invite other onsen from all around the country to join us and allow people to take an onsen anywhere they want in Japan. Even people in other countries will be able to experience an onsen when they want."

Concerns that social distancing would keep regular customers away from the Kosugiyu public bathhouse, in the Koenji district of Tokyo, similarly encouraged Enya Honami to devise a novel way for people to enjoy a trip to the sento without leaving their homes.

"I really wanted people who could not come out to visit a public bath to still be able to enjoy themselves at home," said Honami, 29, who works at the baths and is also an illustrator.

The number of people visiting the bathhouse has fallen by about 40 per cent recently, she said, but customers seem to be appreciating the online initiative.

Videos from Kosugiyu - which dates back to 1933 and is one of the oldest surviving sento in Tokyo - have been viewed more than 1 million times to date, with many people leaving appreciative messages, such as, "I was really relieved to be able to see this at home," she said.

The productions are relatively simple - one-hour-long clip simply provides a bather's eye view of water flowing into a brimming bath; downloads from other sento show tendrils of steam rising off the surface of an outdoor bath and one clip permits the user to pan the camera through 360 degrees to explore the entire indoor area of an old and traditional sento.

More than 50 public baths are taking part so far, Honami said, with more uploading additional clips on a daily basis.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.