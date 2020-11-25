Jay Chou gives thumbs up to Uncle Roger for working at singer's favourite bubble tea chain

Malaysian YouTuber Nigel Ng has won praise for his commentary on egg fried rice recipes by BBC Food host Hersha Patel as well as British chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay.

Recently, Uncle Roger worked as a one-day employee at the Taiwanese bubble tea chain Machi Machi. The video of his day at work has since garnered over 1.4 million views and comments, including praise from popular Taiwanese singer-actor Jay Chou.

On Sunday (Nov 22), Uncle Roger shared a video of his experience in a Machi Machi outlet in Stockholm, Sweden, which is also the Mandopop king’s favorite beverage store. The Malaysian entertainer enjoyed his experience, cracking jokes with customers along the way.

Responding to the video Jay shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Uncle Roger dropped a comment to say that he is a big fan of Jay.

The Malaysian commented on the post: “Wow, thank you, Jay Chou! I grew up listening to your songs."

In the clip shared by Jay, Uncle Roger said that his favorite album is Fantasy and that he introduced it to people who are aware of the singer as “a big superstar and global icon.”

In the beginning of the original video, the store manager reminds him not to put MSG in his drinks and not to yell at customers.

After a few hours on the job, however, an Asian customer came up to Uncle Roger and complained that he had bought a drink yesterday and found it tasteless.

“I think you got [Covid-19]. You can’t taste anything anymore,” Uncle Roger joked.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/mrnigelng

He continued to explain that the drink had no taste because other employees forgot to add the most important ingredient: the “King of Flavors” MSG.

Uncle Roger immediately took out MSG and added it to the boba milk tea without further ado. “It tastes really good,” the customer exclaimed after tasting the “special boba milk tea.”