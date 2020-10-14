JBL's PartyBox On-The-Go brings the music to Singapore after its September online launch

Note: Updated at 5:55pm, Oct 13, 2020, with revised pricing. It used to be $629, now it's $599.

First announced in September during JBL’s first global virtual press presentation held in lieu of IFA, JBL is bringing their PartyBox On-The-Go to Singapore.

Designed to let users see, hear, and sing along. The new model features rechargeable batteries and is designed for maximum portability with either a shoulder strap or smooth-glide wheels to make it easier than ever to take the party wherever they want the party to be.

The go-anywhere karaoke machine. PHOTO: JBL

Like the JBL Pulse 2 speakers, the PartyBox On-The-Go also uses a light display as part of its entertainment. In this case, 100 watts of sound is synced to a pulsing light show and six hours of battery life.

It comes with support for Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connections, and also has mic and guitar inputs so you can use it as an amp if you need to. It is, however, only splash-resistant and not waterproof. To really get the party started, JBL says it even has a bottle opener.

JBL says its portable but I’ve been told that size is all relative. With dimensions of 489 x 244.5 x 224mm , and weight of 7.5kg, you won’t be throwing this into your backpack to get the music going at the beach.

A bottle opener is included somewhere. PHOTO: JBL

Grace Koh, VP and General Manager, Lifestyle Audio Division of Asia Pacific at Harman said, “The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go continues the JBL PartyBox story with the combination of powerful JBL Pro Sound, huge versatility and incredible light shows, and now, the ability to take the party anywhere.”

Perhaps the only thing to spoil the party is the change in price. During the virtual event, JBL had said that the PartyBox On-The-Go would retail for S$549. Instead, it will retail for S$599 on the JBL website as well as their retail partners like hachi.tech and shopee.com.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.