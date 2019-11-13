Kim Kardashian sells 15,000 bottles of perfume within minutes on Taobao livestream

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the popularity of livestreaming in China.

Last week, Kardashian appeared on her first Taobao livestream to promote her KKW Fragrance. She later joined top Chinese influencer Viya Huang on her livestream channel where Huang helped to sell KKW Fragrance to Chinese consumers.

According to website Jing Daily, all 15,000 perfume bottles sold out within minutes on a single Taobao Live livestreaming session. In the first few seconds after Huang opened the online sale for the perfume, 1,000 bottles were already sold.

Alizila, an Alibaba news site, reported in a posting that 13 million viewers tuned into Kardashian's livestreaming session with Huang, who has 9.64 million fans on Weibo. Huang is also a Taobao Live powerhouse whose personal record is driving US$49.7 million (S$67.7 million) sales in one day, according to a separate report by Jing Daily.

In the near future, viewers tuning into Taobao Live sessions can expect to see more notable celebrities taking part in various livestreaming sessions with popular Chinese influencers. Tmall Global announced an Influencer Ecosystem initiative, a plan to train and support 2,000 popular key opinion leaders to build a network of influencers.

These influencers will be tasked with serving as a brand ambassador for foreign products in China and inform consumers about new international trends. The influencers will engage with Chinese consumers through social media and the Taobao Live platform. Alizila stated that 500 influencers from 10 countries have already been recruited for the initiative.