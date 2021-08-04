Konami's eFootball aka Pro Evolution Football will launch effectively as a demo

When it comes to videogame football, there have only truly been two juggernauts vying for the crown.

While EA’s FIFA series has the edge in the licensing department, fans of Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer have always championed its gameplay. For the latter, however, a free-to-play revolution is on its way, with the rebranding to eFootball making it like a AAA demo.

At the start, eFootball will only be launching with nine licensed teams and the standard exhibition matches. That is right, there is no Master League, My Club, or the modes you are used to in the usual offerings. These will come at a later date and contrary to the free-to-play nature of eFootball, you will need to pay for those.

If that sounds suspiciously like a demo, you are absolutely bang on for eFootball. Even Konami themselves have admitted as much.

In a Twitter thread, the publisher explained that “in many ways, yes [it is a demo]. We want people to get hands-on with eFootball as soon as possible, so we will launch with a limited number of teams and modes. Exact details to follow.”

A consolation of sorts is that there will be no microtransactions at launch, but that will likely change down the line for eFootball. On that front, Konami is apparently committed to making things better for players overall.

The lottery-style way of doing things may be a thing of the past, as the demo-like eFootball will let players nominate and acquire players via the Match Pass system. This allows you to receive items based on matches played, with Free and Paid Match Passes available.

With a brand new name, an environment like a demo, and the Match Pass system, eFootball is definitely what anyone envisioned for the annual sports franchise. Here’s hoping it all pays off later this year.