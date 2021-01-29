Lara Croft's adventures will continue on Netflix with an anime series

Lara Croft’s adventures will continue.

Netflix has announced a new Tomb Raider anime series in the works, set after the events of Square Enix’s Tomb Raider reboot trilogy. The series will be developed by Legendary Entertainment, but it doesn’t seem to feature Square Enix or game developer Eidos-Montreal’s involvement.

The most iconic heroine in video games is jumping to animation! Tomb Raider is a new anime series from @Legendary following Lara Croft after the events of the video-game reboot trilogy. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

The recent Tomb Raider videogame trilogy came to an open-ended conclusion with 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, setting up more adventures in Lara Croft’s future. No new installment in the Tomb Raider game franchise has been announced yet, so if you want to follow Lara Croft’s adventures post-Shadow of the Tomb Raider, this is your best bet.

A shipwrecked crew, an island of monsters, and one king to rule them all. Skull Island is a new anime series set in @Legendary’s Monsterverse from @PowerhouseAnim. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

Netflix also announced an anime series based on Kong: Skull Island, titled Skull Island. The series will follow characters who find themselves shipwrecked on Skull Island (where Kong resides), and have to survive against the other monstrous horrors that inhabit the island.

Kong: Skull Island made it clear that the island houses many more monsters than just one giant primate, so the odds are stacked against these survivors. The series will be written and executive produced by Brian Duffield (Underwater).

We're celebrating 25 Years of Tomb Raider throughout 2021, with community features, nostalgic content, and surprises along the way! pic.twitter.com/cOmsfVj8jr — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 27, 2021

The Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander also got a new writer and director this week, with Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green filling both roles. Seeing as Tomb Raider’s 25th anniversary is happening this year, expect more news on Lara Croft throughout 2021.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.