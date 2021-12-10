In a last minute twist, Apple won't have to allow third-party payment options in App Store just yet

An appeal courts has granted Apple a delay on when App Stores change need to take effect, a day before the original Dec 9 dateline and weeks after Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers denial of Apple's request to delay changes.

Though Apple largely won its case against Epic Games, it lost in one big way. Judge Gonzalez Rogers said that Apple had violated California's anti-steering rules and said that Apple must let developers include a link to outside payment systems.

Apple, obviously, wasn't going to take this without doing anything and appealed on the grounds that it needed more time to implement the rules.

Apple said in its appeal in October that it is "carefully working through many complex issues across a global landscape, seeking to enhance information flow while protecting both the efficient functioning of the App Store and the security and privacy of Apple’s customers."

It seems like the appeal courts agree and the ruling said:

Apple has demonstrated, at minimum, that its appeal raises serious questions on the merits of the district court’s determination. Therefore, we grant Apple’s motion to stay part (i) of paragraph (1) of the permanent injunction. The stay will remain in effect until the mandate issues in this appeal.

Apple spokesperson Marni Goldberg said in a statement:

Our concern is that these changes would have created new privacy and security risks, and disrupted the user experience customers love about the App Store. We want to thank the court for granting this stay while the appeals process continues.

Additionally, the delay will remain in place until the appeal is settled, which means the App Store will operate as normal.

Also, this delay does not impact the other part of Judge Rogers ruling which will allow developers to communicate with users about using alternative payment solutions outside of the app.

Epic Games reportedly declined to comment.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.