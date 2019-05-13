Lazada extends e-commerce edge in Southeast Asia

PHOTO: Reuters
South China Morning Post

Lazada Group has extended its edge as the most popular e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia despite an overall sequential decline in visits to the site in the first quarter, according to a research report from iPrice and app analytics firm App Annie.

The Alibaba-backed e-commerce company scored the highest average monthly active users in Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Singapore in the first quarter, and was also among the top apps in Vietnam and Indonesia, ranking second and fourth respectively behind Tokopedia and Shopee.

However, Lazada saw a 12 per cent decline in total average visits when compared to the previous quarter, due to “differences in marketing initiatives” between two periods such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas, according to the report, which was released earlier this week.

Photo: Lazada Facebook page

Shopee, in which Tencent Holdings has a stake through its operator SEA, was the only one among the region’s top five e-commerce companies to record positive quarter-over-quarter growth in visits, chalking up a 5 per cent increase in the first three months this year.

The region has often been named as the next big e-commerce market to crack after China, with a population of 650 million who are relatively young and increasingly shopping online, reminiscent of China’s consumer demographics less than a decade ago.

The region’s internet economy reached an estimated US$72 billion in 2018, more than double that of 2015, according to a joint report released by Google and Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings. E-commerce is the fastest growing sector, expected to exceed US$100 billion in gross merchandise value by 2025 from US$23 billion in 2018, according to the report.

Competition is ramping up fast as Chinese internet giants such as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent Holdings seek a bigger footprint in the region. Alibaba has also invested in Indonesia’s Tokopedia, while Tencent has stakes in SEA, which operates Shopee. Beijing-based retailer JD.com has invested in Vietnamese e-commerce site Tiki, and joined hands with Thailand’s Central Group to launch local platform JD Central. It also has a local e-commerce site in Indonesia.

Chinese and American e-commerce mobile apps remain popular and are actively used in the region with apps such as AliExpress, Amazon, eBay, Taobao and alibaba.com, the report noted.

Launched in 2012, Lazada first received investment from Alibaba Group Holding in 2016 and later became a subsidiary of the Hangzhou-based e-commerce giant, which is also the parent of the South China Morning Post.

 

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about

e-commerce Alibaba Digital
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Fast food chain A&amp;W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Fast food chain A&W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
China strips South Korea of football trophy for &#039;indecent&#039; celebrations
China strips South Korea of football trophy for 'indecent' celebrations
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy

LIFESTYLE

The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
Money&#039;s tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Money's tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: $38 Mao Shan Wang durian buffet
$38 durian buffet in Bedok and other deals this week
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression

SERVICES