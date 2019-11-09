Lazada says it is e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia with 50 million buyers

Lazada Group chief executive Pierre Poignant said the company operates the top e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia with over 50 million active buyers annually, contrary to prior reports that painted the site as a laggard.

"We are growing at triple digits for the past three quarters, which has really sort of defined our position as number one," Poignant said in an interview. "We're very happy about the progress of where we are."

His comments came as recent reports pegged rival platform Shopee, operated by internet company Sea, as the most popular e-commerce platform in the region.

Pierre Poignant, co-founder and chief executive of Lazada Group, says the e-commerce company has been growing at triple digits for the past three quarters. PHOTO: Chinese Media Group

Online shopping aggregator iPrice, for example, recently placed Shopee as having the highest number of monthly active users, downloads and site visits in the region as of the second quarter this year.