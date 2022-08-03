Leak of Sennheiser's yet-to-be-unveiled Momentum 4 headphone shows new design and hefty price tag

A Canadian electronics retailer has just leaked what could very possibly be the next-generation Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphone.

The first thing you'd notice about them is how different they look from the current-generation Momentum wireless headphone. Gone is the somewhat retro-inspired design and in its place is an all-new more modern and organic aesthetic.

Earlier this year, Sennheiser teased details of the Momentum 4 wireless headphone and said that it will have an all-new design. Not only that, it will also feature "best-in-class sound" and "advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation."

Another headline highlight is that it will have a battery life of a whopping 60 hours. They didn't elaborate if that's with ANC on, but even if it wasn't, it's still a good deal more than its rivals.

It also comes with a hefty price tag. The Canadian retailer has it listed for US$449.95 (S$621), which, if true, makes it a good deal dearer.

Though the current-generation Momentum 3 wireless headphone can be had for around S$399, it had a launch price of S$539.

Sennheiser should be unveiling very soon. Earlier, the company said that the Momentum 4 wireless headphone will be "available globally from August 2022."

ALSO READ: The Belkin Soundform Mini are headphones made specially for your little ones

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.