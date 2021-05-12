Leaks show Sony's new flagship true wireless earbuds in their full glory

It's no secret that Sony is working on new flagship true wireless earbuds to replace its ageing WF-1000XM3. The WF-1000XM3 was unveiled in July 2019 which means it's almost two years old now.

Images of these new earbuds, likely to be called WF-1000XM4, have just been leaked and it looks like they'll have an all-new design.

PHOTO: The Walkman Blog

The earbuds themselves look a lot more compact, which is good news because the old WF-1000XM3 was rather bulky and heavy, and some people complained that they would droop and slip out of their ears.

The new design brings it more in line with contemporaries like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2.

PHOTO: The Walkman Blog

The charging case looks like it will have the same black and copper colour scheme. However, judging from the size of the USB-C port, it looks like the case could be quite a lot smaller. Reports also noted that the specs at the bottom of the charging case suggest a faster charging time. It could also support wireless charging.

Sony hasn't mentioned anything about new true wireless earbuds but it is believed that Sony could be announcing these in the next few weeks.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.