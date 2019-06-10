Legoland Malaysia rolls out AR app for Halloween, so visitors can see virtual ghosts

In the spirit of Halloween, Legoland Malaysia is adding a ghost hunting game using an Augmented Reality (AR) app that can be played at the resort.

The Lego Hidden Sides AR game app puts Legoland visitors in the role of a ghost hunter to uncover the Hidden Sides of the sleepy old town of Newbury and interact with virtual ghosts.

The app is linked to the physical world via special coloured discs in four different colours that trigger an activity - like a new special effect, ghost, mission or secret behind the set - when they scan the disc.

The Hidden Side activity spot that will be available this Halloween is the Hidden Sides Haunted School Bus parked near the entrance of the Legoland Theme Park.

Legoland Malaysia Resort general manager Kurt Stocks says the company is always exploring new and innovative ways to celebrate their annual celebrations, like the Halloween themed Brick-or-Treat.

"Hidden Sides set offer our visitors a fun new experience through AR, blending future tech with our timeless toy. We believe in harnessing new technologies to help families be more creative, learn how to problem-solve and ultimately, build better relationships with each other," he said in a press release.

He says the app was designed, tried and tested with a child's perspective in mind so it is easy to follow the instructions on the app and learn how to play the game.

The Lego Hidden Sides app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.