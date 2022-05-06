Lenovo's new Yoga Slim 7 Pro X notebooks are thin and light but have discrete graphics

The Yoga 9i is Lenovo's flagship ultraportable convertible notebook and there's now a new version. Now in it's 7th-generation guise, the new Yoga 9i features an updated design, a new display, and new processors.

The Yoga 9i weighs just 1.4kg and is 15.5mm thick. The all-metal construction now has curved polished edges. The polished edges provide contrast against the matte finish of the rest of the notebook. The curved edges also means there are no sharp edges to the notebook.

One highlight of the new Yoga 9i is its new 14-inch OLED touchscreen display which features a resolution of up to 3840 x 2400 pixels. The display meets VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 500 standards and supports Dolby Vision.

Inside, the Yoga 9i is powered by Intel's newest Alder Lake processors. There's the choice of the Core i5-1240P and the more powerful Core i7-1260P. All units will come with 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

There are other more subtle but no less important enhancements.

The Yoga 9i features the first-ever Bowers & Wilkins sound system in a notebook. The system consists of two 3W woofers and two 2W tweeters and supports Dolby Atmos spatial sound. Lenovo also claims it can reproduce notes as low as 180Hz.

In addition, the keyboard features larger keys, one-click function keys, and a 45 per cent larger trackpad. In terms of ports, there are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

Availability and pricing

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is available to order now from the Lenovo Online Store, and Lenovo's flagship store on Lazada and Shopee. Prices start from $2,449.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.