LG G8S ThinQ available globally and coming soon to Singapore

LG just announced the latest member of the G8 smartphone series, the G8S ThinQ. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with 6GB RAM, Android 9.0 Pie and a 3,550mAh battery.

Similar to the G8 ThinQ, the G8S ThinQ has a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor to accurately trace the contours and features of the face for faster unlocking of the phone. There is also another biometric option, Hand ID which scans the user's unique circulatory pattern using infrared light.

The G8S ThinQ currently offers the widest field of view at 137˚ with a 13MP f/2.4 lens. The other two camera modules on the rear consist of the primary 12MP f/1.8 sensor and a 12MP f/2.6 telephoto lens. The front shooter is an 8MP f/2.6 lens.

Other specs include a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED FullVision display, 128GB internal storage space, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB Type-C, IP68 water and dust resistance, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, HDR10 support and stereo speakers.

Available from this month in select markets in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, the G8S ThinQ comes in three colour options: mirror black, mirror teal and mirror white.

We're also aware that it would be made available in Singapore, but local pricing and availability will be revealed at a later date.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.