LG partners with Highbrow to bring educational videos to kids via their TVs

Owners of LG TVs running webOS 4.0 and higher can soon stream education content for children with the addition of Highbrow, a popular ad-free video-on-demand education platform for children. It will be available to LG TV customers in 145 countries including Singapore, via the LG Content Store.

LG recently added the music streaming app Tidal to the same store for lovers of music, especially as their 2021 line of TVs supports Dolby Atmos .

Highbrow is a children's subscription video-on-demand service for educational videos. It has a library of more than 10,000 videos covering topics ranging from science, humanities, mathematics, music, art, languages and more.

These are delivered to subscribers based on their ages and interests.

To deliver its fresh and engaging content, Highbrow works with over 200 global creators including Pinkfong, best known for its Baby Shark song and video.

Baby Shark creator Pinkfong is one of Highbrow's content creators.

PHOTO: LG.

Subscription charges for Highbrow are £5.99 (S$11.23) per month following a free trial period of a month.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.