LG reportedly agrees to sell Apple products at its retail stores in South Korea

LG has reportedly agreed to sell some Apple products at its retail stores in South Korea according to Herald Economic Daily.

The news site claims that the Apple iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches will be sold at the "LG Best Shops" from August. Apple is not allowed to sell Macs at these stores as LG is selling its laptop models.

The latest developments came weeks after Businesss Korea reported that both companies were in negotiations.

LG ran into problems with the National Mobile Communication Distribution Association, which claimed that the partnership is a direct violation of a "win-win" competition agreement. Since LG has left the smartphone business , this shouldn't be a concern for the regulatory body.