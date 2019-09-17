LINE launches workshops in Thailand to help prevent spread of fake news

LINE Thailand, in conjunction with its parent company LINE Plus Corporation in Korea and the international news network The Associated Press (AP), held the first workshop under its "Stop Fake News" campaign in Bangkok today (September 16).

LINE TODAY and the Thai Media Fund are also supporting the campaign, which targets college-aged students and young people, particularly those studying journalism and mass communications.

The Thai workshops - held in Bangkok today and in Khon Kaen on Thursday - are part of LINE's "Stop Fake News" campaign, aimed at educating the public about the safe use of online and social media platforms, in an effort to prevent the spread of "fake news" and online misinformation.

PHOTO: The Nation Thailand

"Fake news" is a term for "falsehoods or fiction masked as news circulating on the internet," according to the 2019 AP Stylebook.