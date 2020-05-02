Lion dance heads getting temperature screened before performance tickles Malaysian netizens

In concerning times such as these, a little wholesome humour is appreciated — especially since the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak could soon be declared a pandemic.

A viral outbreak ain’t stopping the Chinese New Year festivities from carrying on, and according to recently shared clips on Facebook, a lion dance troupe in Malaysia is still getting gigs to bless up a business.

Precautionary measures need to be taken first, of course, and a video uploaded by a Low Choon Fui last Friday (Jan 31) showcased how troupe members had to get their temperature checked by an auxiliary police officer before getting the green light to perform.

They aren’t the only ones getting screened though. A second clip has the officer checking the temperature of the two lion dance heads (via their ears, no less) in jest. With the two lacking fever symptoms, the officer welcomed the troupe into the building.

According to Malay Mail, commenters were happy to play along, with one asking if the lions would be referred to a veterinarian if they failed the temperature screening.

On a serious note though, Malaysia is facing 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus patients so far, with one suspected case reported at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre complex. A journalist accused of spreading fake news about the coronavirus was charged in court today with the intention to cause public fear.

The situation in China is even more dire with 490 deaths from the viral outbreak. It’s gotten to the point where copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free to keep people indoors and avoid close contact.

ilyas@asiaone.com