Listeners tuning in to lo-fi livestreams on YouTube for ambient music and company

Quarantined people around the world are increasingly turning to lo-fi livestreams on YouTube to keep them company, according to The Verge.

The tech website reported that lo-fi channels like ChilledCow, Nickolaas and College Music experienced "a significant increase in viewership", along with an uptick in subscribers, over the past month.

These channels use YouTube's 24/7 live streaming feature, which enables channel owners to broadcast a single video continuously.

The channel owners here function like radio DJs, accepting music submissions and curating a live stream of music, often lyricless, chill tunes.

Listeners are also able to interact with each other like in a live chatroom, rather than using the typical YouTube comment format.

The channels' operators have also noticed a burgeoning trend of listeners chatting about the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and comforting each other, and even helping each other out with such varied topics as schoolwork and insomnia.

Nickolaas channel owner Nick Stafford told The Verge that the lo-fi hip-hop community was a place for people to virtually gather, do homework, and find comfort in strangers' messages.

He added that people in the chats would often talk about hardships they're going through.

"We're here to help people by providing a safe haven for anyone who may be feeling down or alone, especially in these trying times.

"The irony is that there may be plenty of people who feel lonely, but because there are others feeling the same way, they are not necessarily alone," said Stafford.

College Music, run by Londoners Luke Pritchard and Johnny Laxton, told The Verge the rise in views could be due to listeners - who would typically be in office spaces and schools - now working from home, and trying to find new ways to stay productive.

The duo said their four-year-old channel had seen a 46 per cent increase in views over the last 28 days.

In a nod to quarantine rules implemented by many countries, the two also launched a new stream, 'Lo-fi beats to quarantine and stay indoors to'.

In the principle of a rising tide lifts all boats, or in this case streams, YouTube too has seen a spike in viewers, especially for videos themed around being at home.

Google's streaming service reported that daily views of videos with the #withme hashtag in the title have increased by 600 per cent since March 15.

Content creators are capitalising on the trend too, resulting in a 590 per cent increase in uploads of videos with the term "at home" in the title.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.