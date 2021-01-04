Live images of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags revealed ahead of launch on Jan 14

Live photos of Samsung's Tile-like trackers have been revealed in a regulatory filing with NCC.

The regulatory filing reveals the official name of the device, which is Samsung Galaxy SmartTag.

The Galaxy SmartTag comes in black and a square-rounded design with a small lanyard hole for attaching a cord or strap.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. PHOTO: Samsung

The Galaxy SmartTag should be compatible with SmartThings Find, a new service launched by Samsung in October 2020 to help users find select Galaxy phones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds.

The Galaxy SmartTag received the Indonesian Telecom certification last month.

Samsung is expected to unveil the item tracker alongside the Galaxy S21 on Jan 14.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.