Local qualifiers for Toyota GAZOO Racing GT Cup will begin Aug 13

Although virtual racing doesn’t quite get the adrenaline pumping as much as its physical counterpart, it’s still a pretty good (and fun!) way for racing fans and gamers alike to test their skills. Coincidentally, if you happen to be itching for that sort of challenge, you might want to consider trying out for the local leg of the fourth Toyota GAZOO Racing GT Cup.

The e-racing event, which will commence its open qualifiers on Aug 13, will be played on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles using Gran Turismo 7. Anyone is welcome to try their hand at the time trial as long as they’re a Singaporean resident, but we recommend browsing through the full list of participation requirements before you attempt it.

After the qualifier period has ended, the 24 fastest racers from the pool will then take part in the Semi-Finals and Finals held virtually on Sept 27. This will whittle down the number of racers from 24 to 12 and finally, to three. These three exceptional drivers will then move on to represent Singapore in the regional leg of the tournament.

For more information on the Toyota GAZOO Racing GT Cup, feel free to check out the official event website.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.