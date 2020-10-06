Local spa accused of discrimination against domestic helper categorised as 'public toilet' on Google

A health and beauty establishment in the crosshairs of the internet over an alleged unscrupulous incident has had their Google Maps profile blemished — by getting recategorised as a public restroom.

If that sounds familiar, it should be — Suntec City beauty salon Opatra was labelled by Google Maps users as a “public toilet” after its employees were accused of having coerced an elderly woman into purchasing over $13,000 worth of products.

The same thing has transpired for Bellecare, a spa that has been accused of refusing service to a domestic helper.

Her employer had allegedly been informed by the establishment that they would not serve her as "no domestic workers [are] allowed”. This, despite the fact the spa had listed work pass holders under those eligible for the service, and that the employers had informed the spa a month in advance that they had purchased the package for their helper.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google

Bellecare clarified to AsiaOne that it had a longstanding practice to only provide services to domestic helpers if they have consent letters from their employers. The practice came about following past incidents where domestic helpers would take advantage of their employers by sharing the spa’s packages with their boyfriends.

Though Bellecare’s owner has assured that the spa does not practice discrimination, it did not stop netizens from reacting negatively online. Bellecare was quickly put on blast on various social media websites such as Facebook and Reddit since Saturday (Oct 3).

Over the last 24 hours though, the backlash has reached Google, where users have been leaving negative reviews and ratings.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google

Some have even made suggestions to change Bellecare’s category as a beauty salon to a public toilet.

Much like the so-called reviews sardonically written about Police Cantonment Complex recently, Google could soon be taking down the ratings posted for Bellecare for breaching its contributed content policy.

