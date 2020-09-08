A local startup has created a UV sanitiser to keep your phone clean and you healthy

Zygienic is a new local startup that focuses on health technology and they have just released a UV sanitiser that was designed for use with phones.

It's called the Zygienic UV Phone Sanitiser and it combines a UV phone sanitiser with wireless charging capabilities.

To use, simply lift the plastic lid and place your phone inside. The Zygienic UV Phone Sanitiser works with all devices that support Qi wireless charging. There's also a USB-A port that you can use to charge or power another device.

One thing to note, it charges at a modest 5W so it's going to take awhile to charge your phone, especially if it's one with a larger battery.

Press a button and the UV lights come on and a countdown timer start. After 15 minutes, the sanitiser beeps to let you know your phone is clean.

Even though UV phone sanitisers have been proven to be effective at killing 99.9p er cent of germs, it's unclear right now if they are effective at killing the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 .

Still, it's a good idea to keep your phones clean, especially since a report by the University of Arizona says that a typical phone can be as much as 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat.

Not all G-Shocks will fit.. PHOTO: Zygienic

The Zygienic UV Phone Sanitiser can also be used to disinfect other items. It works well enough for my keys, glasses, and reusable masks.

However, the sanitiser is quite shallow (I measured it at 2.5mm) so it can be difficult to fit certain items. For example, I couldn't get some of my watches to fit.

At $89.90 , the Zygienic UV Phone Sanitiser is undoubtedly one of the pricier options right now, but it works well enough and I like how there's an extra USB port for other devices.

If its high price doesn't put you off, the Zygienic UV Phone Sanitiser is available right now from Zygienic's website.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.