Looking for a cheap notebook? The 14-inch Avita Pura is just $499

If you are shopping for a new notebook on a tight budget, check out the Avita Pura.

It has a 1 4-inch Full-HD IPS display and it comes in seven colours including Crystal Blue (pictured above), Pink Diamond, Silky White, Glossy Purple, and more.

At 17mm thick, it isn't the slimmest notebook but it's just 1.34kg heavy.

Inside, it's powered by an AMD A9 - 9420 APU that has Radeon R5 integrated graphics. It has 4GB of memory and a 256GB SSD.

As for ports, you get the following:

1 x USB 3.0 USB-C port

1 x USB 3.0 USB-A

1 x USB 2.0 USB-A

1 x mini-HDMI port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

microSD card reader

It supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and battery life is claimed to be up to eight hours.

The Pura isn't going to win any benchmark tests but it could be handy as a backup notebook or a secondary machine to watch movies and check emails on the bed.

The Avita Pura is priced at $499 and is available on Nexstmall, Hachi.tech, and Challenger.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.