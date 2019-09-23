Love Google Images? You can thank Jennifer Lopez for that

When Jennifer Lopez attended the 2000 Grammy Awards, she set tongues wagging over her bold and outrageously low-cut green Versace gown. According to a recent blog posting by Google, the dress "broke the Internet" and led to the creation of Google Images.

"Seemingly overnight it became a fashion legend, as well as the most popular search query Google had seen at the time. But back in 2000, search results were still just a list of blue links," the company said in a post on its The Keyword blog.

"When the Search team realised they weren't able to directly surface the results that people wanted - a picture of Jennifer in the dress - they were inspired to create Google Images."

Google added that at that time Lopez wasn't aware that the green dress led to the creation of Google Images. In a YouTube video posted last April, Lopez jokingly asked for Google to pay her for the "idea".

"So I'm just wondering, where's my cheque? Because I heard we crashed the system that night," she said in the video.

In a GQ article, Google Images director of engineering and product Cathy Edwards explained that the birth of the image search engine didn't happen overnight though Lopez was the inspiration for it.

She said Google at that time was only two years old and had a very small number of employees.

"And everyone there at the time was like, 'Of course we need to build an image search engine', but they weren't sure how much priority to give it. (When the Lopez dress moment happened), it became so clear that this was important, but they didn't have anyone to do it."

Google recently collaborated with Versace for a fashion show in Milan, Italy, where Lopez walked the runway in a new, revamped version of the famous green dress.

The company used Google Assistant to announce Lopez's arrival on the runway by saying "Okay Google, now show me the real jungle dress".