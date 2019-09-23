Love Google Images? You can thank Jennifer Lopez for that

PHOTO: Screengrab from Google
Angelin Yeoh
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

When Jennifer Lopez attended the 2000 Grammy Awards, she set tongues wagging over her bold and outrageously low-cut green Versace gown. According to a recent blog posting by Google, the dress "broke the Internet" and led to the creation of Google Images.

"Seemingly overnight it became a fashion legend, as well as the most popular search query Google had seen at the time. But back in 2000, search results were still just a list of blue links," the company said in a post on its The Keyword blog.

"When the Search team realised they weren't able to directly surface the results that people wanted - a picture of Jennifer in the dress - they were inspired to create Google Images."

Google added that at that time Lopez wasn't aware that the green dress led to the creation of Google Images. In a YouTube video posted last April, Lopez jokingly asked for Google to pay her for the "idea".

"So I'm just wondering, where's my cheque? Because I heard we crashed the system that night," she said in the video.

In a GQ article, Google Images director of engineering and product Cathy Edwards explained that the birth of the image search engine didn't happen overnight though Lopez was the inspiration for it.

She said Google at that time was only two years old and had a very small number of employees.

"And everyone there at the time was like, 'Of course we need to build an image search engine', but they weren't sure how much priority to give it. (When the Lopez dress moment happened), it became so clear that this was important, but they didn't have anyone to do it."

Google recently collaborated with Versace for a fashion show in Milan, Italy, where Lopez walked the runway in a new, revamped version of the famous green dress.

The company used Google Assistant to announce Lopez's arrival on the runway by saying "Okay Google, now show me the real jungle dress".

More about
Digital Google

TRENDING

Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Do you know that over 47 per cent of influencers in Singapore are involved in fraud?
Do you know that over 47 per cent of influencers in Singapore are involved in fraud?
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Skies in Indonesia&#039;s Jambi province turn red after haze filters out sunlight
Skies in Indonesia's Jambi province turn red after haze filters out sunlight
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Malaysia defers enforcement of VEP during &#039;peak-hour traffic&#039; until further notice
Malaysia defers enforcement of VEP during 'peak-hour traffic' until further notice
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
'We live like a normal married couple': He's HIV-positive but she doesn't mind
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage
Jolin Tsai takes issue with media outlet which focused on her cleavage
Escape the haze and fly to...Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to...Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly
Retirement planning ads draw flak over portrayal of elderly

LIFESTYLE

10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
10 traditional and modern Peranakan restaurants in Singapore for delicious Nonya food
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The 8 best hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try
Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try

Home Works

8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer
House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze

SERVICES