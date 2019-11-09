Love KFC? An upcoming game lets you date Colonel Sanders

PHOTO: Steam
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

How much do you love KFC? For die hard fried chicken fans, there is now a dating simulator where players can go out with KFC's most eligible bachelor, Colonel Sanders.

The game titled I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator is, as the name suggests, a dating simulator where the player tries to date the KFC mascot that looks more like actor Nicholas Hoult.

"From the same people who brought you the bucket of chicken, comes the world's first Colonel Sanders dating simulator," says the game page listed on Steam.

It explains that players will be faced with life-changing decisions that will affect their chances of friendship and love, and to be careful as the choices have "real consequences" with "real animated characters' feelings" at stake.

"Do you have what it takes to survive culinary school? Will Colonel Sanders choose you to be his business partner? Or maybe even so much more? Find out in the most finger lickin' good dating simulator ever created - a game that KFC actually made," it says.

The game lists features including nine characters, a dateable Colonel Sanders, multiple hours of play-through, a secret ending and secret recipes, 11 Herbs and Spices, cooking battles and battle battles, cute miniature food, and earning a degree from a fictional culinary school.

"Officially created by KFC. No, really," states the last last feature.

The Steam page lists KFC as the publisher, though it has no other games listed. The developer Psyop meanwhile has three games, with its prior releases Kismet and Camp W having positive reviews.

The game is not available yet, with its planned release date only stated as "coming soon".

If it was a prank, it appears a bit early (or late) for April Fools.

The system requirement for the game on machines running Windows operating system is Windows 7 (64 Bit), a DirectX compatible card, 4GB RAM and 2GB storage.

Mac users will need OSX El Capitan 10.11.6 (64-bit) with Metal or later, DirectX compatible card and the same memory requirements.

