M1 and SGInnovate collaboration to help start-ups use 5G in their products and solutions

M1 and SGInnovate today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to connect start-ups with potential corporate partners, provide technical support, and promote 5G capabilities.

5G technology will significantly improve the speed of data transfer with its ultra-fast latency and high-speed connectivity.

M1 will identify corporate partners keen to explore the benefits of 5G use cases for their business.

SGInnovate's role is to primarily identify Singapore-based start-ups, and international start-ups where relevant, and match them to relevant 5G use cases for B2C or B2B2C solutions.

Dr Lim Jui, Chief Executive Officer of SGInnovate said they are looking forward to working with start-ups to further breakthroughs in innovation and discover new use cases of 5G.

Ready with a POC

The collaboration is expected to benefit start-ups with a Proof-of-Concept or commercially ready products to showcase how they could work with 5G.

For example, healthcare-based solutions where seconds saved could be the difference in saving a person's life.

An example of such an application in healthcare would be patients who are required to wear electrocardiogram (ECG) rhythm monitoring devices.

The device will be paired to a phone via Bluetooth, which will then send signals directly to a cloud server database. This allows doctors to view the incoming information for them to analyse, form a diagnosis and create reports for patients.

Manjot Singh Mann, Chief Executive Officer, M1 said: "The start-up community plays a key role in fuelling Singapore's economic growth and transformation, and we look forward to leveraging our 5G expertise to help them drive innovation."

More than just consumer use for growth

As one of the three telcos involved in Singapore's 5G rollout, M1 has been trialling it more than simply a consumer solution believing that it will take more than consumer usage to drive adoption.

The launch of APEX 5G.

PHOTO: NYP

M1 5G rollout partner StarHub also believes this with the green team partnering Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) to launch a new NYP-StarHub Application & Experience Centre for 5G (APEX 5G) showcasing industrial solutions running over 5G.

At its launch, Peter Kaliaropoulos, Chief Executive of StarHub, said places like Apex 5G were needed to show the public what was possible with 5G, without which there would be a long road to seeing the adoption of the technology in Singapore given the prevalence of fibre to most buildings in the country.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.