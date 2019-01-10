Made-in-Vietnam text-to-speech app reads to the blind

When she was a student, Nguyen Thi Thu Trang was part of a volunteer group that made audiobooks for visually impaired people.

Meeting with many people who couldn't see daylight, Trang said they had a huge desire to access knowledge.

"They want to be able to read books, newspapers and search the Internet. But few tools were available to support their needs, while books in Braille are costly," she said.

While she was working, she realised that merely recording books was not the best solution because it required too much time and effort.

As a student with background in technology at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), Trang believes there could be a big pivot with technology and disabilities.

In 2009, when she was a professor at HUST, Trang herself organised a project to record audiobooks for visually impaired people.

The wishes of the blind people she met were her motivation to start a 10-year journey working on a Vietnamese reader that features text-to-speech technology. She and her two colleagues later set up a company in 2018 and named it Vbee: Vietnamese - BE your Eyes.

Text-to-speech technology has actually been researched and used around the world for many years and is widely applied in services such as consulting, customer interaction, smart homes and smart traffic.

What makes Vbee stand out is that it is the first technology developed in Vietnam for Vietnamese people, with Vietnamese language as the output voice, Trang said.

"The characteristics of the Vietnamese language are complex with different accents and dialects, so it is much harder to apply the technology," Trang said.